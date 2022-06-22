KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick City Council passed Ordinance 5984 at its June 21 meeting, allowing for use of fireworks in Kennewick city limits starting in 2023. It is stressing that fireworks are still banned this upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
When the fireworks ban lifts in 2023, Kennewick will adopt fireworks regulations that are the same as Richland’s, allowing some fireworks, but not everything allowed in the state. Starting next year, people in Kennewick will be allowed to use cylindrical and cone fountains, parachutes, wheels, sparklers and illuminated torches.
Some fireworks will still be banned, including:
- Skyrockets
- Aerial and ground spinners
- Firecrackers
- Roman candles
- Toy smoke devices
The fine for those setting off illegal fireworks is $250. The penalty will be changed from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
The Kennewick City Council considered four possible options for fireworks regulations moving forward. It voted to adopt the option modeled after the Richland Municipal Code. It is required by the state to wait more than a year before the ordinances can take effect.
