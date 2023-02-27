KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is reminding residents to beware of scams online and in-person.
According to the KPD some helpful tips to remember to avoid scammers posing as law enforcement or other service organization is that police will never ask for money, cryptocurrency, gift cards or passwords.
If someone contacts you asking for money or personal information you should hang up the phone immediately or close the door and lock it and contact 911.
