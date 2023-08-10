RIMROCK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be closing a small stretch of the Rimrock Lake and South Fork of the Tieton River shoreline to bank fishing beginning August 15.
According to the WDFW, the closure only affects about 1% of the available shoreline fishing in the area and is expected to last through December 1.
Fishing closure locations:
- Rimrock Lake: closed to bank fishing from the intersection of Forest Rd 1200/Tieton Reservoir Rd and Forest Road 1203 to the intersection of Forest Rd 1200/Tieton Reservoir Rd and Forest Road 1000.
- South Fork of the Tieton River: Closure extends from the mouth of the river to the bridge on USFS Rd 1070, including that portion that flows through the lakebed of Rimrock Reservoir lying north of the bridge on Forest Rd 1200/Tieton Reservoir Rd.
The shoreline fishing closures implemented by the WDFW are intended to limit the impacts of fishing on bull trout, which are classified as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Sportfishing rules and regulations are published yearly by the WDFW and are available online.
