Some Yakima residents can apply for Energy Assistance Program beginning Thursday

YAKIMA, WA - The Energy Assistance Program of OIC of Washington will open this winter season registration on September 16, 2021, at 8:00 A.M.
To register for an appointment please go to www.yvoic.org or call 509-452-7145.
To be eligible you must live within the Upper Yakima Valley, fall within the income guidelines, show proof of income for the previous 3 months, and provide proof of identification for every member of the home.
For more information please call (509) 452-7145 Or WA Relay 1-800-833-6388 or 7-1-1.