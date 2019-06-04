FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Carlos Torres-Rodriguez the man who was arrested last month in connection to his missing mother Estela Torres-Rodriguez had his charges dismissed without prejudice Tuesday morning.

According to court documents the Prosecutor's Office don't believe there is enough evidence to go to trial as planned on June 24th. This is because the body of Estela Torres-Rodriguez has still not been found.

"Once the victim's body is located, additional time will be necessary to examine and determine cause and manner of death."

The investigation is still ongoing and even though Carlos Torres-Rodriguez had his charges dismissed without prejudice Prosecutors could refile charges if it were deemed appropriate.