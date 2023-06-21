WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Songwriters from Nashville who've written songs for artists like Maddie and Tae, Phillip Phillips and Ronnie Dunn came to Walla Walla for the first time to share veterans' stories through the power of song.
Operation Song was started back in the early 2000s by Grammy and Dove-nominated songwriter Bob Regan. The purpose of Operation Song is to empower veterans and active duty military and their families to share their stories through song.
Tom McElvain has been with Operation Song for over a year and says this program has helped him just as much as it's helped him.
"It's helped me to put my life back in check," McElvain said. "Just to keep things on a better course. Just to be able to talk about it, you hear it all over, everywhere you go by everybody. I've heard that I've never told anybody about this or they just didn't know how to talk about it or deal with it."
McElvain says the reason he got involved with the organization is because of people like retired Navy vet, Buddy Davis. Davis told me he thinks it's neat that McElvain is writing a song about him after talking with him.
"I feel very fortunate that Eileen and I have been able to participate in this together," said Davis.
Davis dropped out of high school when he was 17 and enlisted in the Navy right after President Kennedy was killed. Davis was a draftsman and a marksman while in service. Davis says he was stationed all over the world from Pearl Harbor to the Philippines.
"I was in the Philippines where I was gathering information for the targets," said Davis.
Davis said he couldn't be more thankful for Operation Song.
"This organization, it helps," said Davis. "They want to help the vets and it helps."
McElvain says whenever Operation Song calls, he'll be there.
"I never said no to anything for our first responders or our vets or military or anything like that," McElvain says. "It's been just as rewarding for me for whatever I'm doing for anybody else."
McElvain says he's heading to Denver next to assist and inspire more veterans to share their stories with new songs.
