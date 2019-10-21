PASCO & KENNEWICK, WA - Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick is providing awards and scholarships to local women who are working to achieve economic empowerment through education and skills training.

Live Your Dream Award:

Application deadline 11/15/2019

1st Place Award: $3,000

2nd Place: $2,000

3rd Place: $1,500 (X4)

Eligibility:

Woman who provides primary support for herself and dependents

Enrolled or accepted to a vocational skills training program or an undergraduate degree program

Have financial need

Helen Cox Scholarship:

Application deadline 1/15/2020

1st Place Scholarship: $3,000

2nd Place: $1,500

Eligibility:

Woman accepted into a business or accounting-related major

Must be a standing junior in college

Demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities and presents a plan to maximize her career potential

Funds paid directly to the institution

Professional/Technical Award:

Application deadline 1/15/2020

1st Place Scholarship: $2,000

2nd Place: $1,500

3rd Place: $1,000 (X 7)

Eligibility:

Woman seeking a technical degree, license or certificate offered by an accredited institution

Transcript showing evidence of academic progress

Reside within 75 miles of Tri-Cities, WA

Funds paid directly to the institution

For additional information and for applications: soroptimistpascokennewick.org

or contact:

Vickey Stolle

sipasco.kennewick@soroptimist.net

259-4357

PO Box 3905 Pasco, WA 99302