PASCO & KENNEWICK, WA - Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick is providing awards and scholarships to local women who are working to achieve economic empowerment through education and skills training.

"If it wasn't for the Live Your Dream Award, I couldn't have been able to complete nursing school and my boys wouldn't have been able to see me graduate." - Leah L., 2018 LYD Award Recipient 

Live Your Dream Award:

Application deadline 11/15/2019

1st Place Award:  $3,000

2nd Place:  $2,000

3rd Place:  $1,500 (X4)

Eligibility:

  • Woman who provides primary support for herself and dependents

  • Enrolled or accepted to a vocational skills training program or an undergraduate degree program

  • Have financial need

Helen Cox Scholarship:

Application deadline 1/15/2020

1st Place Scholarship:  $3,000

2nd Place:  $1,500

Eligibility:

  • Woman accepted into a business or accounting-related major

  • Must be a standing junior in college

  • Demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities and presents a plan to maximize her career potential

  • Funds paid directly to the institution

Professional/Technical Award:

Application deadline 1/15/2020

1st Place Scholarship:  $2,000

2nd Place:  $1,500

3rd Place:  $1,000 (X 7)

Eligibility:

  • Woman seeking a technical degree, license or certificate offered by an accredited institution

  • Transcript showing evidence of academic progress

  • Reside within 75 miles of Tri-Cities, WA

  • Funds paid directly to the institution

For additional information and for applications: soroptimistpascokennewick.org

or contact:

Vickey Stolle

sipasco.kennewick@soroptimist.net

  1. 259-4357

PO Box 3905 Pasco, WA 99302

