PASCO & KENNEWICK, WA - Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick is providing awards and scholarships to local women who are working to achieve economic empowerment through education and skills training.
Live Your Dream Award:
Application deadline 11/15/2019
1st Place Award: $3,000
2nd Place: $2,000
3rd Place: $1,500 (X4)
Eligibility:
Woman who provides primary support for herself and dependents
Enrolled or accepted to a vocational skills training program or an undergraduate degree program
Have financial need
Helen Cox Scholarship:
Application deadline 1/15/2020
1st Place Scholarship: $3,000
2nd Place: $1,500
Eligibility:
Woman accepted into a business or accounting-related major
Must be a standing junior in college
Demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities and presents a plan to maximize her career potential
Funds paid directly to the institution
Professional/Technical Award:
Application deadline 1/15/2020
1st Place Scholarship: $2,000
2nd Place: $1,500
3rd Place: $1,000 (X 7)
Eligibility:
Woman seeking a technical degree, license or certificate offered by an accredited institution
Transcript showing evidence of academic progress
Reside within 75 miles of Tri-Cities, WA
Funds paid directly to the institution
For additional information and for applications: soroptimistpascokennewick.org
or contact:
Vickey Stolle
sipasco.kennewick@soroptimist.net
259-4357
PO Box 3905 Pasco, WA 99302