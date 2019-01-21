RICHLAND,WA- The historically black sorority Kappa Alpha Kappa hosted a clothing drive for Martin Luther King Jr day. The Psi Nu Omega chapter collected new and gently used clothes.

This is the fourth year the sorority has held the drive and the second in the Richland Community Center. The chapter received many donations and they felt it was the perfect thing to do for MLK day.

"To do this on this day and honor Dr. King's legacy it's just awesome," said Leah Mays who is a new member. "It's doing what he envisioned that spirit of service and giving back and doing for others."

The sorority will host the drive again next year at the Richland Community Center. They are still taking donations if you would like to donate you can email pnopullman@gmail.com