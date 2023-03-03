TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Soup it forward day is all about helping people feel better with a warm bowl of soup.
“Not only are we providing these people a hot meal in the winter and a cold meal in the summer, but we try to make connections relationships with these people,” said Amy Walker, a Team Lead for Soul Soup.
Soul soup dishes out soup, chili, casseroles, and even pizza Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6.
Volunteers set up in one of three churches to help feed people and, for those that are interested, talk.
“This is my favorite job, to go sit at the table with people and eat with them and talk to them,” Walker said.
If you’re looking to help sometimes, they need more volunteers to fill in on teams, and are always taking donations and food from the community according to Walker.
They've also started looking for volunteers to help clean up after.
While the organization is faith-based walker said, "everybody's welcome they don't have to be homeless they don't have to be low income anybody who wants can come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.