PASCO, Wash.- South 1st Avenue in Pasco will be closed on Thursday, August 31.
A Facebook post made by the City of Pasco Government announced that a fire hydrant repair and replacement will close the southbound lane of South 1st Street.
The closure will be from West Columbia Street to West A Street between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
The northbound lane of South 1st Street will remain open. However, Drivers should still expect delays.
The City of Pasco Government recommends using an alternate route if possible.
For any questions about the road closure call the Public Works Operations at (509) 545-3463.
