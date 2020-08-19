PASCO, WA - The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District will soon scale back ditchrider service from 6 days to 5 days per week.
This is done annually as irrigation water demand declines. Full Saturday service will be provided through September 12th. After that date, ditchrider service will be available Monday thru Friday.
The final day to order water delivery changes will be Monday, October 18th. On October 20th, ditchriders will close all farm unit and water service contract turnouts as they begin to drain the canal system.
Questions pertaining to the water shutoff dates and Saturday ditch rides may be answered by calling Dave Solem at the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, (509) 547-1735.