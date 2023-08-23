#39. Agricultural equipment operators (tie)

- Median annual wage, 2021: $36,360

--- 88.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree

--- Typical related experience required: None

--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training

- Number of jobs in 2021: 66,600

--- Expected change by 2031: 8,000 jobs added

From balers and combines to trucks and tractors, agricultural equipment operators use heavy machinery for every application where they're needed, including sowing, harvesting, irrigating, spraying, cleaning, drying, loading, and conveying. With projected job growth of 12% by 2031, they have the best prospects among all agricultural workers by far.

PASCO, Wash.- The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced new ditch rider service schedule. 

According to the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, ditch rider services will be reduced from 6 days a week to 5 days a week. 

This is an annual occurrence as irrigation water demand declines. 

Full Saturday service will be provided until September 16. After September 16, ditch rider service will only be available Monday through Friday. 

The final day to change water delivery orders will be Monday, October 23. 

For any questions regarding water shut-off dates and Saturday ditch rides, call South Columbia Basin Irrigation at (509) 547-1735