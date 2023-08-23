PASCO, Wash.- The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced new ditch rider service schedule.
According to the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, ditch rider services will be reduced from 6 days a week to 5 days a week.
This is an annual occurrence as irrigation water demand declines.
Full Saturday service will be provided until September 16. After September 16, ditch rider service will only be available Monday through Friday.
The final day to change water delivery orders will be Monday, October 23.
For any questions regarding water shut-off dates and Saturday ditch rides, call South Columbia Basin Irrigation at (509) 547-1735
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.