- Median annual wage, 2021: $36,360

--- 88.5% of workers in this job don't have a degree

--- Typical related experience required: None

--- Typical on-the-job training required: Moderate-term on-the-job training

- Number of jobs in 2021: 66,600

--- Expected change by 2031: 8,000 jobs added

From balers and combines to trucks and tractors, agricultural equipment operators use heavy machinery for every application where they're needed, including sowing, harvesting, irrigating, spraying, cleaning, drying, loading, and conveying. With projected job growth of 12% by 2031, they have the best prospects among all agricultural workers by far.