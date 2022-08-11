PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days.
The scale back happens each year in response to demand. Service will be available on Saturdays through September 17, and only Monday through Friday after that.
Water delivery changes must be ordered by Friday, October 21. Canal system drainage will start Monday, October 24, when ditchriders will close units and contract turnouts.
For questions, contact John O’Callaghan at 509-547-1735.
