Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain will begin at the airport around 830 AM PST and continue until around 600 PM PST with total accumulations up to 0.10". The freezing rain will not be continuous during this period, but intermittent.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulation between a few hundredths and 0.10 inches. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact Interstate 82 and US-395 corridors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. *PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&