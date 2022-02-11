Cascade Mountain Range - Scientists at the USGS Cascade Volcano Observatory observed one of the Three Sisters Volcano's showing some interesting activity.
According to Jon Major the scientist in charge at the USGS Cascade Volcano Observatory, the ground under the South Sister has been lifting slowly. Over the last three months, small earthquakes were also detected underneath the surface. The earthquakes were so small that you wouldn't be able to feel them even if you were standing on the mountain.
"What we're trying to understand right now is whether this just part and parcel typically behavior of the volcanoes in the Cascade range," Major said. "Whether this will ultimately lead to an eruption down the road is hard to say. It could very well be that magma is just going to accumulate and stay stored under the ground in this particular spot."
Major said they've been detecting an uplift since 2000 when satellite technology became available to track this small movement. The movement decreased up until the summer of 2020. The ground lifted between 0.9 and 2.2 cm between the summer of 2020 and August 2021. The rate of uplift began to increase again, but not as quickly as it was rising in 2000. Since August, it's lifted half a centimeter.
Brian Terbush with Washington Emergency Management said this activity shouldn't concern Washingtonians. They should be more concerned about Mount Rainer and Mount St. Helens.
"That means they're watching them very closely," Terbush said. "They're doing the same thing with our five active volcanoes in Washington and if anything happens on any of those heavily monitored volcanoes, as long as you're signed up and know where you're going to get warnings, you're going to get a heads-up of what is going to happen eruption wise."
Major agreed, saying it's more likely that Mount St. Helens will be the one to erupt again in our lifetime, since it last erupted in 2004.
The South Sister Volcano has yet to erupt in our lifetime, and it's unclear if it will. The last eruption it had was over 2,000 years ago. Major said if it does erupt again, the eruption could be similar to that one or take on a new personality.
To sign up for emergency alerts in Washington, you can visit Washington Emergency Management's webpage. To sign up for emergency alerts in Oregon, head to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management's website.