KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Super Smash Bros esports team at Southridge High School recently capped a perfect season by winning the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association State Tournament.
Southridge has had an esports program for four years. The team is coached by teacher Jason Giancola. While the team has made the playoffs every year of its existence, this is the first esports championship in program history.
Jack Darling, a senior placed second in the Generation Esports National Minecraft Survival Games fall tournament, and has been invited to the spring championships in May.
The team includes sophomores Brady Garrido, Ezekiel Lozano and Derick Turner, junior Skylar Phanekham and seniors Cassius Salinas and Charles Schoenstra.
