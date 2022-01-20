KENNEWICK - Kennewick Police non-emergency dispatch has confirmed reports of a lockdown at Southridge High School. No further information is available at this time.
According to a lockdown alert from Kennewick School District, this was due to reports of a non-student criminal suspect in the building.
Kennewick Police is on the scene attempting to locate the suspect's location.
The lockdown alert adds that Sage Crest Elementary School and Chinook Middle School are conducting non-critical lockdowns in the meantime.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.