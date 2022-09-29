KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Community members came together Thursday while fires burned near homes.
Teammates from the Southridge High School varsity girls soccer team worked together to help community members evacuate and keep their homes safe.
While setting up on the soccer field just down the hill from the fire and her home, Danika Gabraith and her family noticed the fire and smoke cloud getting bigger.
She said, "and then we look back and we notice, and we're like oh my gosh that fire is getting really close."
They left the field to head back to their house. She said her dad told her to go with her brother and help the neighbors.
One neighbor, Jeff Hart, said, "Yeah the soccer girls came up here. Our neighbor, and they just helped everybody, put, fill their cars or whatever. They were just very very helpful."
Gabraith said she started turning on sprinklers while her teammate Bailey Bloxham helped hose down Gabraith's house, and her brother knocked on doors to let people know about the evacuation.
Southridge Athletic Director Richard Wells said he's proud of the girls.
"The thing is, is that they took action and they did a great job and just made people in the community and that neighborhood proud and of course makes our entire school community proud because of that," he said.
Once they evacuated, the team still played against Richland that night in the scheduled match, with the fire and smoke continuing in the background.
Gabraith said "I was really scared and stressed out, but my teammates were all there for me they all, well they all knew, because I mean I couldn't hide it."
She also said they played well with everything going on and the game being their fifth game in eight days.
Bloxham, her teammate, said "I was kind of feeling for because you have to focus on the game but your house could be gone by the end of it."
"After everything, our team, we all fought together and we played together. Unity was a big big thing," Gabraith said.
