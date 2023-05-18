WASHINGTON- Four math and science teachers are finalists for the state's nominee in the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The award honors teachers for their knowledge and ability to teach students.
Dr. Rama Devagupta, NBCT, is the finalist from Southridge High School for her efforts as a science teacher. Science teachers Dave Gamon of Northwood Middle School and Anthony Harris from Tumwater Middle School. Sara Rubio, a math teacher at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School rounds out the nominees from Washington.
A statewide committee chose the finalists and have been recognized by state and regional associations related to math and science.
“These outstanding educators are creating learning experiences guided by their students’ own curiosity about the world around them,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Engaging students with math and science in relatable, real-world ways cements their learning and prepares them for lifelong success.”
The National Science Foundation and the White House will announce the national winners in the future, who will travel to Washington D.C. and receive a monetary award and signed certificate from the President.
The President may honor 108 teachers in one year and over 80 Washington teachers have been honored since 1983.
