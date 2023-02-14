KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Sozo Food Bank wants to remind you during the month of love that its members love you and want to help make sure you have food on your tables.
Food bank staff tell us they have been up and running for 25 years giving out about a million pounds of food a year. That breaks down to giving away anywhere from 8-thousand to 15-thousand pounds of food a day.
The Sozo Food Bank is in Kennewick at 120 West Railroad Avenue and it accepts donations from places like Target, Yoke's, WinCo, Second Harvest and Northwest Harvest.
The food bank's assistant director, Emma Schmidt, tells us staff are preparing for Valentine's Day.
“I love building the relationships with our clients. Just making sure everyone knows there is hope and love and love in the world, even when they don't feel it.” Schmidt said.
Schmidt tells us right now the food bank really needs donations of dairy and eggs.
All year long the Sozo Food Bank takes and collects food as well as hygiene items and diapers and formula for babies.
The food bank is open to anyone and you don't need to register. It's open Monday through Thursday but for two hours only from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Even though it's only open for two hours a day Schmidt says staff can serve about 80 families in that time.
