PASCO, Wash. - Colder weather is here and people are bringing out the space heaters or turning on heaters in the house.
Community Risk Reduction Coordinator with Pasco Fire Department, Ben Shearer, says space heaters create more calls for them in the winter.
"We actually hit a heavy rise in home fires this time of year," says Shearer. "The biggest thing with space heaters is in the name- SPACE. It's a space heater not an object heater and they need at least three feet of space around them to work good."
Shearer tells me they should never be plugged into a power strip and only into a wall outlet to reduce risk of a fire.
Shearer also says to never leave a space heater unattended in the room.
American Red Cross regional Communications Director Betsy Robertson says she hasn't used her space heater just yet but has had a brief scare using her fireplace.
"Even in my home we lit fire for the first time and you can see some smoke there above my chimney," says Robertson. "We had to do some quick thinking and we weren't prepared."
Shearer tells me homeowners should check smoke alarms more often over the next couple of months to make sure they're working properly in case of an emergency.
If a space heater does start a fire in your home, Robertson tells me that the American Red Cross is only a call away.
"Call the Red Cross and we will start a conversation and work with you directly," says Robertson. "Not everyone has the same immediate needs after a fire."
Shearer tells me the safest route to go for space heaters is to buy the ones with sensors that turn the heater off if it gets too hot or tips over.
