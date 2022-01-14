...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&