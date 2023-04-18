SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) Deputies and Sunnyside Police responded to reports of a car floating in a canal on the afternoon of April 17.
While on the way to the canal at 500 Snipes Canal Rd reports came in that the car was sinking and that a person was trapped inside according to the YCSO.
Sunnyside Police and Fire got to the scene first and a Sunnyside Officer was able to get the person out of the car with the help of the fire department before the car sank completely.
