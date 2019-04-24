Speakers Bureau coming to Yakima

YAKIMA, WA- A Washington organization, Humanities Washington is collaborating with Yakima Valley Museum speakers from all over the state.

The next lecture will be today and it will feature Emeritus Professor of History, Carlos Gil from the University of Washington.

The lecture titled "From Mexican to Mexican-American: A Family Immigration Story."

This is part of a program called Speakers Bureau

Executive Director at Humanities Washington, Julie Ziegler said "it's very much local community interest that drives when a speaker presents."

The lecture is free and open to the public. There will be two lectures later today the first will be at 12 p.m. in English and the second will start at 2 p.m. in Spanish at the Yakima Valley Museum.