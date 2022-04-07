BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Ballots for the April 26 special election went out April 6.
If you aren't registered to vote, you can register online or in person.
Ballot drop-off locations are listed on the ballot return envelope.
If you return your ballot by mail, USPS recommends mailing your ballot at least one week before the election day for postmarking and delivering.
Voters in the Kennewick School District will see the the districts Replacement Programs and Operations Levy on their ballot.
