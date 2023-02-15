TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Results for the special election held on February 14 continue to be counted. Several school levies were on the ballot and appear to be passing based on early returns.
The next vote count and update will be at 4 p.m. on February 15 according to the Washington Secretary of State's Office and the elections will be certified on February 24.
Benton County:
Kennewick School District Levy: passing with 55% of the vote.
Paterson School District Levy: passing with 89% of the vote.
Kiona-Benton School District: 50% yes to 49% no, 689-665 votes.
Finley School District Levy: 51% yes to 48% no, 442-413 votes.
Richland School District Levy: 54% yes to 45% no.
Franklin County:
Pasco School District Bond: 59% yes to 40% no.
Othello School District Levy: 55% yes to 44% no.
Yakima County:
Selah School District Levy: 52% yes to 47% no.
Mabton Proposition 1: 51% approved to 49% rejected.
Highland School District Levy: 60% yes to 39% no.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.