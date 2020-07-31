PASCO, WA - On July 30, 2020 at about 3:05 pm Pasco Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, and had information that Santiago Ayala-Pineda may be in the vehicle. 33-year-old Santiago Ayala-Pineda had an active Felony warrant out of the Kennewick Police Department for Assault in the first degree with a weapon.

Officers observed Santiago Ayala-Pineda hiding in the vehicle during the stop. Officers gave orders to Santiago Ayala-Pineda however, he did not comply. Santiago Ayala-Pineda armed himself with a handgun and refused to drop it.

Detective Andy Corral fired his department issued handgun, striking Santiago Ayala-Pineda.

Aid was rendered to Ayala-Pineda on scene by officers, and by Pasco Fire personnel. Santiago Ayala-Pineda was transported by Pasco Fire Department to a local area hospital where he has been admitted for treatment.

Detective Andy Corral has been with the Pasco Police Department for 13 years and is assigned to the Street Crimes Unit as a K9 handler.

Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske requested the activation of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to assume the investigation of the officer involved shooting. SIU investigators responded to the scene, and immediately assumed command and control of this investigation, relieving all Pasco PD officers of any involvement.

As part of the newly adopted WAC 139-12, Chief Roske requested the assistance of two (2) non-law enforcement community representatives. SIU investigators met with these individuals Thursday evening at Pasco PD. The community members also visited the scene.

SIU investigators completed processing the outdoor scene for evidence last night at approximately midnight. Multiple witness interviews were conducted yesterday by SIU investigators. Evidence processing, interviews, and investigation efforts continue into today.

Detective Andy Corral has been placed on administrative leave by the Pasco Police Department per policy.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are requested to contact either of the SIU supervisors below.

Richland PD Sergeant Drew Florence – dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us (509)942-7654

Kennewick PD Sergeant Ryan Kelly- ryan.kelly@ci.kennewick.wa.us (509)528-3434