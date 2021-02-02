Special Investigations Unit investigate an officer involved shooting in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Richland Police Chief John Bruce to investigate an officer involved shooting incident in accordance with Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 139-12-030.
The incident occurred in the proximity of SR 240 and Duportail, on the pathway parallel to the highway. This incident began as a one vehicle rollover collision near SR 240 and Wellsian Way.
Currently, SIU continues scene processing and evidence collection along with interviews. Police and Fire units were dispatched to the scene of the collision approximately 7:00 PM on February 1, 2021.
The shooting incident was reported at approximately 7:13 PM. As per the WAC referenced above, SIU relieved all Richland Police officers of any involvement in this incident by 2015 hours the same date.
SIU also met with the non-law enforcement community representatives designated by Chief Bruce just after the onset of this investigation.
If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are asked to contact either of the SIU supervisors listed below.
Sergeant Dan Todd – daniel.todd@ci.kennewick.wa.us 509 582 1315 Sergeant Jamie Raebel – raebelj@pasco-wa.gov 509 544 3076