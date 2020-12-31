Special Investigations Unit investigates in custody death

BEONTON, COUNTY, WA - Initial lab results of Mr. Casanova’s blood have returned to the Benton County Coroner’s Office, showing the presence of the chemical 1,1-Difluoroethylene, commonly used as an aerosol propellant in various consumer products.
Mr. Casanova’s lack of apparent physical injuries are consistent with the statements of the involved Kennewick Police Officers during their voluntary interviews with SIU investigators; indicating no force was used during police contact with Mr. Casanova. The cause and manner of Mr. Casanova’s death have not yet been determined by the Benton County Coroner’s Office, as the autopsy report is still pending.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact Richland PD Sergeant Damon Jansen at: djansen@ci.richland.wa.us or 509.942.7353, or Pasco PD Sgt. Jamie Raebel at: raebelj@pasco-wa.gov, or 509-544-3076.