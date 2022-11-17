TRI-CITIES, Wash. -

After a two year pause, more than 700 athletes will compete at Special Olympics Washington State's Fall Games.

Friday, Nov. 18 will kick off the 2022 State Fall Games three day event, presented by Broadmoor RV SuperStore.

Athletes around the state train year-round to compete in bowling, flag football, gymnastics and volleyball games. More than 800 volunteers, coaches and chaperones will be supporting the athletes.

The Opening Ceremony and competitions are free and the public is invited to cheer on the athletes.

Friday, Nov. 18: 7:00pm-8:15pm

Opening Ceremony for State Fall Games

Richland High School

Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:00a.m.-4:00p.m.

Competitions and medal ceremonies for:

Flag Football (Badger Mountain Community Park) Volleyball (Libby Middle School



Bowling (Spare Times Lane)



Saturday, Nov. 19: 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.

Competitions and medal ceremonies for: Gymnastics (Mid-Columbia Gymnastics Academy)



Sunday, Nov. 20: 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.

Competitions and medal ceremonies for: