RUFUS, OREGON - "It didn't just happen to my friends, I realized it's happening everywhere." said Deborah Maytubee Shipman.
Shipman founded the non-profit organization Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA, or MMIW USA for short. On a breezy Monday, this activist sat with me to share her personal story which brought her to create the organization. Shipman received her AA at Dine college on the Navajo nation and went back to school at 55 to finish her degree at Portland State in Native Studies.
Shipman lost her two friends Andrea Begay and Sharon Gorman to brutal murders.
"I know the guy who killed Andrea. He killed her in front of five people. And he never spent a day behind bars." said Shipman.
And this is not uncommon amongst cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.
"In my past 6 years of activism - of testifying before the state and national government, in my work with indigenous families, I've seen at the very least 200 cases of missing and murdered indigenous people swept under the rug." said Shipman.
Shipman affirmed one of the many reasons these cases don't get the attention they deserve is because they are both underreported and vastly ignored.
"It's a jurisdictional mess. The FBI, police, and tribal police usually point fingers at each other saying 'it's your jurisdiction.' And no one wants to step up to say 'we'll take this case'" says Shipman.
Tribal police cannot handle cases over misdemeanors which makes it even harder to track murders, kidnappings, or disappearances of missing and murdered women on reservations.
What Shipman does with MMIW USA is raising awareness on missing and murdered indigenous women by educating pothers, holding trainings, and posting posters of missing and murdered indigenous girls on their social media platforms. Additionally, they advocate for families who are victims of this missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic.
"We create posters for their missing loved one and we also know what the authorities can, should, and shouldn't do when it comes to these cases, so we help them communicate to them." says Shipman.
They also hold workshops which teach women self-defense, safety tips, social media awareness of internet human trafficking, and also empower them with a cultural teaching.
"Because there was once a time where we ruled these lands because they were ours. And we are still those people but we just have to take our power back. Because if we have generational trauma then we have generational wisdom too." says Shipman.
According to Shipman, some of the root causes of the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women is domestic violence, sexualization of indigenous women, human/sex trafficking, and the lack of infrastructure from collective agencies nationwide to find these women and address these crimes. Further investigation and segments will be dedicated to exploring these topics more in depth.
"If human beings know they can get away with something, then they're going to do it. And the problem is, no one is paying attention to missing and murdered indigenous women." says Shipman.
Washington State Patrol has now appointed two tribal liaisons Patti Gosch and Dawn Pullin to help with this issue. Washington State Patrol has also published a full list of active cases of missing indigenous people in the state.
If you know of any missing person you'd like to report or any details on a missing person, you can contact the following organizations: National Center for Missing and Murdered Exploited Children, the National Runaway Safeline, Urban Indian Health Institute, and MMIW USA amongst several others.
You can contact Patti Gosch at patti.gosch@wsp.wa.gov or (360) 280-0567 and Dawn Pullin at dawn.pullin@wsp.wa.gov or (360) 890-0150.
For more information and to stay up to date on missing indigenous women, like MMIW USA on Facebook.