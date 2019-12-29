Spectrum customers are experiencing outages throughout the region.

The outage map from a third party not affiliated with Spectrum, www.downdetector.com , shows how severe the outages are in our area.

We asked Spectrum about the issue and a representative responded saying damage caused by a construction crew to a third party carrier's fiber-optic network is impacting their service.

Spectrum says its engineering team is working with that carrier to restore service as quickly as possible. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.