WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.-
A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital.
The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver of the motorcycle was traveling south when they swerved left and went off the road.
The driver, a 32 year old Portland man, was transported to the hospital.
This crash is under investigation, but the WSP says that speed was a factor and that the driver may also be charged with a DUI.
