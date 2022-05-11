Speedfest Show and Shine Weekend combines local events with rock and roll

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. —
The West Richland Chamber is holding a Speedfest Show and Shine weekend for the first time this June 23-25, combining two popular events Cool Desert Nights and Hogs and Dogs.
The weekend is sponsored by HAPO Community Credit Union, who is presenting a performance from rock and roll band The Kingsmen.
“The Kingsmen and ‘Louie Louie’ are legends of rock and roll music,” said the press release. “People of all ages and backgrounds break into smiles the moment that primal riff first tickles their ears.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.