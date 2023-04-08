KENNEWICK, Wash.

UPDATE 9:48 p.m.

According to an update from Benton PUD, power has been fully restored to all affected homes.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash at around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Clodfelter Rd and Cantera Rd.

Officials said the people in the car received minor injuries and that speed was the cause of the crash.

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.

In a tweet, Benton PUD said power has been restored to 173 of their customers. The remaining 194 customers should expect a 4-5 hour wait time for their power to be restored.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE 3:35 p.m.

More than 300 Benton PUD customers are without power in the Tripple Vista area after a car crashed into a power pole.

According to a tweet by Benton PUD, the power outage is affecting around 360 residents south of Locust Grove. 

Officials said crews are working to restore power as soon as possible. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.