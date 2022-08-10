YAKIMA, Wash.-
Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, Yakima Police responded to multiple calls of a driver speeding in the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue.
The suspected speeder was travelling eastbound on Englewood when he lost control near 34th Avenue and struck a power pole south of the roadway.
The driver, a 24 year old Yakima resident, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for possible life-threatening injuries.
Intoxicants and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.
Pacific Power was on the scene of the collision Wednesday morning replacing the damaged power pole.
