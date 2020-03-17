RAND RONDE, ORE - The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will close Spirit Mountain Casino by 11:59pm on March 18, 2020 and will remain closed through April 1, 2020 as a pre-emptive approach to battling COVID-19 in Oregon. The Tribe hopes the closure will help protect the Tribal community, Casino staff, and our guests. Essential personnel will remain on site.
“We pride ourselves as being a caring community who views every individual that walks through our doors as a member of the Grand Ronde family. The Casino staff has done an outstanding job protecting everyone through preventative measures, but the continued growth of COVID-19 in Oregon has made this closure necessary,” explained Stan Dillon, Spirit Mountain Casino’s General Manager.
“These unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures and we all have to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” added Grand Ronde Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy.
Tribal Council wishes to support their staff during these challenging times and has authorized an additional 120 hours of paid time off for all Casino and Government employees. For Casino employees, that pay will include their standard rate with an additional consideration for tips. Grand Ronde Tribal Council and the Spirit Mountain Gaming, Inc. Board of Directors will revisit this closure as necessary.