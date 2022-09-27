Splash pad at Til Taylor Park closes for winter

PENDLETON, Wash. - Pendleton Parks and Recreation is closing the splash pad at Til Taylor Park for the colder seasons starting September 29. It reported thousands of visitors over the summer, but is ready to winterize the structure soon.
