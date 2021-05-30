Splash Pads & Pools In Tri-Cities Opening Just in Time For Summer

TRI-CITIES, WA-
In the Tri-Cities, the weather is heating up. Many will flock to pools or splash pads this year, and new guidance from the governor allows splash pads to finally reopen.
Since these types of places were closed due to the pandemic, this summer will be a welcome change.
Ian Dezember is the Parks and Facilities Manager for the City of Kennewick.
"The city of Kennewick has two splash pads open right now. Located at the Southridge Sports Complex and Grange Park," said Dezember.
Those two splash pads will be open, but the one located at the Playground of Dreams is closed due to technical difficulties. Dezember says they hope to have that location up and running by Tuesday, June 1.
Dezember also adds they are waiting on further guidance from the Governor before they open the pool.
"As far as the pool goes, we have not been allowed to open the pool yet. We're still waiting for guidance and some updates on that," said Dezember. "We're really looking forward to be able to get that open to the public, we've got it up and running and hope to get it open as soon as possible."
Splash pads will be open in Kennewick 9 am-7 pm, seven days a week.
In Richland, The Badger Mountain Community Park splash pad will be open 10 am to 5:30 pm daily. According to Richland Parks and Recreation, the George Prout Pool will open on Saturday, June 19.
According to the Pasco Parks and Recreation website, the Memorial Aquatic Park will be open on June 18.