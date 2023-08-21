SEATTLE, Wash.-Following the recent emergency declarations due to wildfires in the Spokane area the State Attorney General's Office has issued a warning to retailers against price gouging concerning essential goods and services.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Spokane County issued emergency declarations on Saturday, August 19 and the warning against price gouging issued by the AG's Office is meant as a consumer safeguard to protect those impacted by the fires.
Essential goods and services include water, shelter and medical supplies.
“It is unfair, deceptive and cruel to exploit increased demand as a result of an emergency in order to increase profits," AG Ferguson said in issuing the warning. "My office will hold price gougers accountable.”
Washington does not have specific laws against price gouging, however, according to a press release from the AG's Office using a natural disaster to exploit consumers for profit may be addressed under the Consumer Protection Act.
Anyone in the Spokane area who sees or experiences price gouging as a result of the wildfires is encouraged to snap a photo and file a complaint through an online portal with the AG's Office.
“My office will use every legal tool at our disposal to stop predatory and unconscionable price increases imposed on essential goods and services that are intended to increase profits by exploiting Washingtonians impacted by wildfire,” AG Ferguson said.
