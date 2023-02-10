Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s.
“We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and the surrounding region by bringing our specialty medical staff closer to the communities where they live,” said Hospital Administrator Peter Brewer. “We look forward to being a part of the community.”
Each month, a pediatric orthopedic Outreach Clinic will come to the New Life Clinic, featuring surgeons, nursing and critical staff from Shriners Children’s. It’s meant to increase access to orthopedic pediatric care for families throughout the Yakima Valley, according to the press release.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at New Life Clinic on S 64th Ave on February 17 at noon. There will be members of the Shriners Children’s staff in attendance, as well as Spokane patients, members of Shriners International, staff from New Life OBGYN and Yakima city leaders.
“The Spokane Shriners Hospital staff will be on site every month at New Life Clinic to treat kids with issues ranging from serious orthopedic conditions to simple fractures and sports injuries,” said the press release. “Shriners Children's Spokane treats kids up to age 18, always regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status.”
