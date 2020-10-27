KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - 44-year-old Spokane resident James Horlacher was booked in the Kittitas County Corrections Center for theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run on Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). KCSO said he's also under investigation for driving under the influence of drugs, pending toxicology results.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, KCSO responded with Washington State Patrol troopers to a report of a man hitting another vehicle on I-90 westbound near Lake Keechelus.

KSCO said the suspect, later identified as Horlacher, was followed by the victim of the hit and run to Keechelus Drive, a residential road at Snoqualmie Pass.

The suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch in front of a residence and made entry through the front door of the house, where he was confronted by an armed homeowner who told him to leave. The suspect fled, stealing the vehicle of the original hit and run victim that was still on scene as that victim was reporting the suspect’s location to 911.

According to KSCO, the suspect "crashed the crashed-into-and-then-stolen vehicle" into a nearby ditch and fled on foot onto I-90, where multiple 911 callers reported him running around the lanes.



KCSO said a truck driver who was parked in the eastbound chain-up area called 911 a short time later to report that the suspect had climbed up on his truck and was demanding to get inside. KCSO said he was arrested without incident a short time later.