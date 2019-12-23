WASHINGTON - With the holiday season well upon us, WSDOT wants you to be safe on the roads.

If you've driven through Spokane recently, you may have noticed more messages on the reader boards that sit over Interstate 90, US 2, US 395 and US 195. WSDOT is trying a pilot program to do more safety messages to get drivers' attention and remind them of safe driving habits.

The messages started on 2016, when WSDOT collaborated with Washington State University and the Washington State Patrol on the #BeSafeCougs campaign to help highway safety messages reach WSU students/staff/families.

The messages have evolved from simple and straightforward to relatable and personable, such as "Santa is watching, put down the phone" or "Who you going to call? No one you're driving!" This year's most popular message has been "Ralphie put down phone, you'll txt your eye out!"

WSDOT says that by using more creative and relatable messaging, they are reaching a larger audience and able to cut through the white noise of typical messaging and get people talking about it.

WSDOT says drivers can expect more humorous messages in the future, and that while the messages can be fun, at the end of the day they have a purpose and an action for drivers to take so everyone can get home to friends and family safely.