BetGeorgia.com recently released a study of the top cities in America and Canada for making drivers late.
To calculate which cities experienced the worst traffic delays BetGeorgia highlighted the average one-way travel time to destinations across major U.S. and Canadian cities.
According to BetGeorgia's data drivers in Los Angeles endured the longest travel times at an average travel time of 61 minutes for a one way trip. San Francisco, Boston, Toronto and Minneapolis rounded out the top 5 worst cities for traffic delays.
Northwest cities with the worst traffic delays:
- Seattle (8th worst) it takes drivers an average of 42 minutes for a one-way drive.
- Portland (21st worst) drivers can expect to spend 33 minutes behind the wheel driving to their destination.
- Spokane (48th worst) with an average drive time of 23 minutes for a one-way drive.
