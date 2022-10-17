Sponsors and auction items needed for 2022 Heartlinks Hospice Gala

MABTON, Wash. — The annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala at Suave and Sons Farms is an event that raises money for terminally-ill patients in Benton and Yakima counties. This year, the gala is sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health, and the sold-out event is scheduled for October 22.
The gala offers a cocktail reception, award-winning wine, a plated dinner, silent auction and live auction for guests. Last year, the event raised $140,000, which provided necessary health care to more than 400 people.
“Thank you for helping to continue the legacy of hospice,” said Heartlinks executive director Shelby Moore. “Each year, our community shows up for us in the biggest way and helps continue our mission of enriching the lives of patients and families in need of end-of-life care.”
Businesses can still sign up to sponsor or provide auction items for the gala. Those who are interested should contact Jesalyn Cole at 509-837-1676 or jcole@heartlinkshospice.org.
