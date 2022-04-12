Spontaneous Snowstorm Affects Local Crops

Polar jet streams dipping into Eastern Washington are responsible for the snowstorm that hit the area Monday, which in turn directly affects local crops.
"The main thing we are worried about right now is mitigating frost damage on our row crops," said Brock Leonard, Sunheaven Farms Agronomist. "If they are coming up and they get frosted, they aren't strong enough. It's almost like an infant that get hit with sickness, the plants are the same way."
NBC Right Now spoke to the National Weather Service in Pendleton to ask why we are seeing these winter temperatures this far into the spring season. While snow on the mountains isn't unusual for this time of year, seeing inches of it at our elevation is not normal.
"In my 30 years at the National Weather Service, this is the first time I've seen anything in terms of getting several inches of snow accumulation down across the Basin," said Mary Wister, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. "However, I think we have been through the worst of it."
Winemakers in the area are doing their best to take preventative measures against the cold. They are implementing wind machines in their vineyards to help circulate the cold air. While it's too early to see just how much damage the weather has caused, farmers are trying to stay positive and help the community day by day.
