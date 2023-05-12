WASHINGTON- Multiple phone numbers that belong to Washington State Patrol have been used in a recent scam attempting to gather identifying information.
The numbers have been "spoofed," according to WSP, which means they were obtained illegally for fraudulent reasons. The scam callers identify as a WSP official over the phone asking for verification to a crime in another jurisdiction.
When questioned, scammers would tell those who questioned them "If you don't believe I am State Patrol, Google it" and will provide a fake case number.
State Patrol reminds the public that personal or financial information will not be gathered over the phone and anyone that requests that information is calling from a "spoofed" number.
It's advised to report the calls to law enforcement and to hang up if you are suspicious of the caller. If WSP has reasons to contact you by phone, there will be ways to verify the source of the call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.