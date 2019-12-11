OLYMPIA, WA - On Monday, Dec. 9 in the afternoon, the Washington State Patrol learned that a WSP associated phone number is being “spoofed” and fraudulent bomb threats are being made with voicemail instructions to go to a suspicious website in an apparent scam attempt.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state have received calls from citizens regarding the message. WSP advises anyone who receives a threatening call of any sort to contact law enforcement by calling 9-1-1 to report the threat and any caller ID information.

“Spoofing” or “number hijacking” happens when a caller pretends to be someone else by forging the number that appears on caller ID devices. The target of the illegal procedure might respond to the call or give it undue credibility because of the trusted name or number displayed or the message delivered.

In this case, the 16-second voicemail tells the recipient to go to a specific website to ensure personal safety. Law enforcement and consumer protection advocates advise anyone who receives suspicious and unscheduled communications either by phone, text, or email to avoid logging on to suggested websites, calling unknown numbers, or providing personal information at the prompting of strangers.

WSP is actively investigating the situation, and says there is no indication that these calls represent credible threats and there are no credible reports of unusual danger.

WSP urges all citizens to be vigilant in protecting both their personal safety and personal information. Anyone who receives a threatening call of any sort or witnesses suspicious or potential dangerous activity should always contact local law enforcement by calling 9-1-1.