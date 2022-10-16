Sports related injuries on the rise

Burbank, Wash.-
According to Stanford Children's Health, about 30 million children and teens play some sort of organized sport.
More than 775,000 children ages 14 and younger, are seen in hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries per year.
Most of the injuries occurred as a result of falls, being struck by an object, collisions, and overexertion during unorganized sports activities.
3.5 million injuries happen per year in athletics causing athletes to be sidelined.
Almost a third of all injuries occurred in childhood are sports-related.
The most common...sprains and strains.
As a contact sport- football players face a higher risk of injury. meaning they have to take extra precautions...
Tate Walcott a football player for Columbia Burbank is out for the season after hurting his knee.
He tells me that he wants to play football again because he's put too much time and effort into playing football, to lose out to an injury would just be devastating.
Max Martin a football player for the Southridge Suns is also trying to come back and play.
Max tells me that his dad is ok with him returning to football but his mom, not so much.
Martin was injured in week one of the high school football season against the Richland Bombers.
He tells me that surgery wasn't required nor was a cast.
He was in a splint for two weeks and just has to continue to move it in order to maintain his range of motion.
