Spout Springs Ski Area asking for proposals to operate the hill

TOLLGATE, Ore. -
Spout Springs Ski Area's chairlifts may start moving again in future winters.
The U.S. Forest Service is looking for proposals to operate the Ski Area's 1,413 acres and 20 miles of trails. Proposals for the resort will include hiring staff and ski patrol, bar and restaurant operation, and inspections.
The forest service also wants to encourage using the resort outside of the ski season. Facebook users suggested using the resort for mountain biking during the summer.
Additional information about the requirements for the RFEI submission, including instructions, is available on the Forest website.
